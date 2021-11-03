Pumas UNAM and Santos Laguna will meet for Matchday 11 of Liga MX at Estadio Olimpico Universitario. Here, check out the preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

Pumas UNAM vs Santos Laguna: Predictions, odds and how to watch Matchday 11 of Liga MX 2021 in the US

Pumas UNAM will host Santos Laguna to play the Matchday 11 of the 2021 Apertura Liga MX. Here, find out everything you need to know about this match such as the preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

The home side is coming to this match after a 1-1 draw on Matchday 16 against Pachuca. Andres Lillini’s team is in 14th position in the Liga MX standings after a shaky start. Now, the team has a four-match streak without losing and they will try to extend it.

Meanwhile, Santos Laguna are in the ninth position of the table with 20 points so far. They won their last match against Queretaro 3-2 as visitors and it was their first win in three matches, after they lost to Club America (2-1) and they drew with Toluca (2-2).

Pumas UNAM vs Santos Laguna: Match Information

Date: Thursday, November 4, 2021.

Time: 9:00 PM (ET).

Location: Estadio Olimpico Universitario, Mexico City, Mexico.

Pumas UNAM vs Santos Laguna: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

Pumas UNAM vs Santos Laguna: Storylines

Pumas UNAM and Santos Laguna will face each other for the 48th time. Pumas have the advantage with 20 triumphs, meanwhile Santos Laguna have won 14 times. They have drawn 13 matches. Their last encounter took place during the 2021 Clausura, in March, with Pumas winning 1-0 as hosts.

How to watch or live stream Pumas UNAM vs Santos Laguna in the US

The match between Pumas UNAM and Santos Laguna for Matchday 11 of 2021 Liga MX Apertura to be played on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 will be broadcasted in the US by TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA.

Pumas UNAM vs Santos Laguna: Predictions and odds

Bookmakers in the US have already revealed their odds for this match. According to FanDuel, Pumas UNAM are the favorites to win this match with odds of +150, while Santos Laguna have odds of +170. A tie would end up in a +220 payout.

FanDuel Pumas UNAM +150 Tie +220 Santos Laguna +170

*Odds by FanDuel