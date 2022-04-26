Pumas UNAM play against Seattle Sounders for the Final first leg at the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US

Pumas UNAM and Seattle Sounders meet in the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Final first leg. This game will take place at Estadio Olímpico Universitario in Ciudad de México on April 27, 2022 at 10:30 PM (ET). The first game of what will be an exciting series between two big favorites. Here is all the detailed information about this CONCACAF Champions League game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on Star+.

Pumas UNAM are finally in the last game of the CCL after winning in the round of 16 against Saprissa, in the quarter-finals against the New England Revolution and in the semi-finals against their Mexican rival Cruz Azul. It was a long road that was worth it.

Seattle Sounders want to make history and become the first US team to win the CONCACAF Champions League in the 21st century and under the new name and format of the tournament, that would be something bigger than the CCL title itself.

Pumas UNAM vs Seattle Sounders: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

Time: 10:30 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Olímpico Universitario, Ciudad de México, DF.

Live Stream: Star+

Pumas UNAM vs Seattle Sounders: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

Pumas UNAM vs Seattle Sounders: Storylines

Pumas UNAM know what it's like to play in a Concacaf Champions League final, but the last time they played in one they lost, that time was in 2005, Pumas lost the final against Deportivo Saprissa 3-2 overall. That loss was under the old tournament format, but Pumas also won three titles, all in the 20th century (1980, 1982, 1989).

Seattle Sounders are a big team in MLS, they were dominant in the local league last season and are considered big favorites for this year. But the Sounders are also good at playing outside the country, the team was dominant from the round of 16 and they won with another big favorite from Mexico, Club Leon. That game against Leon was a sample of the high level of the Sounders winning the first leg 3-1 and at the end of the series the aggregate score was 4-1.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Pumas UNAM vs Seattle Sounders in the U.S.

This 2022 CONCACAF Champions League game for the Final first leg will be available worldwide through television, internet apps and will be broadcast in the United States by: Star+ and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, Univision NOW, FOX Sports App, TUDN USA, Fox Sports 1, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, UniMás. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone, tablet or computer.

Pumas UNAM vs Seattle Sounders: Predictions And Odds

Pumas UNAM are home favorites to win this game with 1.78 odds that will pay $178 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have local support but the visitors know how to win against Mexican teams. Seattle Sounders with underdogs at 4.50 odds. The draw is offered at 3.40 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this CONCACAF Champions League game is: Seattle Sounders 4.50.



BetMGM Pumas UNAM 1.78 Draw 3.40 / 2.5 Seattle Sounders 4.50

