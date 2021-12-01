Pumas UNAM and Atlas will clash off today at Estadio Olimpico Universitario in the Semi-Finals Leg 1 of the Liga MX Apertura 2021 Playoffs. Check out how to watch and live stream the game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Pumas UNAM will come against Atlas at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City in the first leg of the 2021 Liga MX Apertura Playoffs Semi-Finals on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at 10:00 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Liga MX Apertura Playoff match, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream the game in the US. From the United States, you can watch the match on fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming).

This will be their 47th overall meeting. Interestingly, Pumas are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 19 occasions so far; Atlas have grabbed a triumph 11 times to this day, and the remaining 16 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on July 25, 2021, and it ended in a disappointing goalless 0-0 draw at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City in the Apertura. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the third time this year, this time in the Liga MX Apertura Playoffs 2021.

Pumas UNAM vs Atlas: Match Information

Date: Thursday, December 2, 2021

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Olimpico Universitario, Mexico City

Pumas UNAM vs Atlas: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Pumas UNAM vs Atlas: Storylines

Pumas UNAM ended the Apertura in 11th place with 21 points in 17 matches. On the other hand, Atlas were placed way above them, in second place on the Torneo Apertura table with 29 points won in 17 games.

The Cougars have had to beat Toluca 2-1 on aggregate and Club America 4-0 on aggregate, to get to the Liga MX Apertura Semi-Finals. Meanwhile, the Red-and-Blacks have set up a meeting with Pumas after overcoming Monterrey on away goals after drawing 1-1 on aggregate.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to October 7, 2001, and it ended in a thrilling 2-2 draw in the 2001 Liga MX Apertura. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see which club will go into the return leg with an advantage.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Pumas UNAM vs Atlas in the U.S.

The 2021 Liga MX Apertura Playoffs Semi-Finals Leg 1 game between Pumas UNAM and Atlas, to be played on Thursday, at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming) in the United States. It will also be shown on TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA.

Pumas UNAM vs Atlas: Predictions And Odds

The odds are slightly in favor of Pumas UNAM. FanDuel see them as the slight favorites to enter the second leg with an advantage and they have given them +145 odds. The away side Atlas, meanwhile, have +200 odds to cause an upset and earn the return game's upper hand, while a tie would result in an equal +200 payout.

FanDuel Pumas UNAM +145 Tie +200 Atlas +200

* Odds via FanDuel