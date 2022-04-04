The stage is set for Qatar 2022 after a much anticipated FIFA World Cup draw that has drawn Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal against a familiar foe who had already beaten them in the past.

We may have to wait for another seven months until Qatar 2022 gets underway, but with the group stage draw out of the way, one could feel the FIFA World Cup is getting close. 29 teams already know their routes, while a few other sides are waiting to punch their tickets via the playoffs.

Senegal and Netherlands will kick off the new World Cup on Monday, November 21 at 6 AM (ET) and from then on we'll have nearly five weeks of action in which Group H will be one to watch before the knockout phase.

Portugal headline this zone after being allocated from Pot 1 but they weren't very lucky in the draw. Cristiano Ronaldo and company will face three challenging games, including one where they'll seek revenge.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal face familiar foe in Qatar 2022 group stage

The start to the Qatar 2022 journey will probably be tough for Portugal with Ghana, Uruguay, and South Korea in their group. However, the draw has provided them an opportunity of redemption.

Uruguay knocked Portugal out of the last World Cup, claiming a 2-1 win to advance to the quarterfinals of Russia 2018. It was yet another disappointing exit for the Portuguese side, who had previously failed to get past the group stage in Brazil 2014.

Cristiano Ronaldo may have constantly shown his ability to defy Father Time, but that won't last forever and this could be one of his last World Cups - if not the last. That's why he's expected to come back stronger in this edition and the rematch against Uruguay could be a starting point to make one last run at the coveted trophy.