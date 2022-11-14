The 26-man Iran National team for the 2022 World Cup has been revealed. Under Carlos Queiroz management, the Asian team will play their 7th World Cup. Here its the complete list.

Iran had to deal with off-the-pitch situations to reveal their 26-man team for the 2022 World Cup. Even so, in the press conference held to release the list, head coach Carlos Queiroz didn't go. However, finally the complete players list for the Iran national team is here.

Iran were drawn in Group B of the 2022 World Cup with United States, Wales and England. This means the Team Melli will have it tough to qualify for the Round Of 16 stage. Especially when there's two UEFA teams in the same group. Instantly both are the favorites to qualify.

For the AFC qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, Iran won Group C with Iraq, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Cambodia were drawn as well. A non-World Cup experienced group was certainly the easiest path for the Team Melli. In the third round, Iran also dominated their group with South Korea as their runners-up.

Iran's final 26-man roster for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Despite Iran doesn't have huge stars in Europe, the team managed by Carlos Queiroz knows how to handle a tournament like this one. However, its difficult when Iran's best performances are have played the tournament, because Iran have never qualified for the Round of 16 Stage.

Goalkeepers: Alireza Beiranvand (Persepolis), Amir Abedzadeh (Ponferradina), Seyed Hossein Hosseini (Esteghlal), Payam Niazmand (Sepahan)

Defenders: Ehsan Hajsafi (AEK Athens), Morteza Pouraliganji (Persepolis), Ramin Rezaeian (Sepahan), Milad Mohammadi (AEK Athens), Hossein Kanaanizadegan (Al Ahli), Shojae Khalilzadeh (Al Ahli), Sadegh Moharrami (Dinamo Zagreb), Rouzbeh Cheshmi (Esteghlal), Majid Hosseini (Kayserispor), Abolfazl Jalali (Esteghlal)

Midfielders: Ahmad Noorollahi (Shabab Al Ahli), Saman Ghoddos (Brentford), Vahid Amiri (Persepolis), Saeid Ezatolahi (Vejle), Alireza Jahanbakhsh (Feyenoord), Mehdi Torabi (Persepolis), Ali Gholizadeh (Charleroi), Ali Karimi (Kayserispor)

Forwards: Karim Ansarifard (Omonia Nicosia), Sardar Azmoun (Bayer Leverkusen), Mehdi Taremi (Porto)