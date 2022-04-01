Spain and Germany were drawn against each other in what will be the 'group of death' in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Here, take a look at the other opponents in group E.

Qatar 2022 may not kick off until late November this year but the next FIFA World Cup has sort of begun already with the much anticipated group stage draw. The qualifiers are over and the route for the first stage of the prestigious tournament is set.

29 teams have already qualified for the World Cup, while the three remaining berths will be decided in June when the inter-continental playoffs and the pending UEFA final take place.

But the moment that fans have been eagerly waiting for months has come, the draw has been held on Friday, April 1, and we already know which one will be the so-called 'group of death'.

Spain, Germany drawn in 'group of death' in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

It didn't take long to figure out what the 'group of death' of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will be. As soon as Germany were allocated in the same group asSpain, we knew that Group E would be the toughest one in the World Cup.

Japan were later drawn in the same zone, joined by the winner of the inter-continental playoff between New Zealand and Costa Rica - who have pulled off a shock by qualifying in the 'group of death' of the 2014 World Cup over England and Italy. This is what the 'group of death' of the 2022 World Cup looks like:

Group E

Spain

New Zealand/Costa Rica

Germany

Japan

However, there's another group that also looks extremely tough, which is group H. Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal, Uruguay, South Korea, and Ghana will battle it out for two places in the knockout phase.