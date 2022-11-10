The most anticipated game of the 2022 World Cup will be played on Sunday, December 18 in Qatar. The game that evey national team wants to play will be the match decider for the winner of the tournament.

The 2022 World Cup Final game will be played on Sunday, December 18 in Qatar. It will close out the month-long football tournament, held for the first time in an Arab country. Every team wants to play this game, but only two will granted the privilege to play the most anticipated game of this tournament.

32 national teams will start their journey on Sunday, November 20th for the FIFA World Cup trophy. The kick-off game will be between Qatar, the host, and Ecuador, one of the Group A's drawn teams. After 63 football games, the 64th game of the tournament will decide the winner.

According to reports, the 2018 World Cup Final game was watched by more than half of the world's population. So, it could be said that this game almost stops the world when its been played. After all, the four-year wait is too long for many people.

Where will the Qatar 2022 World Cup Final be played?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Final game is scheduled to be played on December 18 at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. In very special date for Qatar, the two best national teams will decide the winner of the worldwide-watched football tournament. In fact, Lusail Iconic Stadium is located about 15 kilometers or 9.3 miles, up north of Doha's city centre.

The Lusail Iconic Stadium had its debut game on September, 2022. It was for the Saudi-Egyptian Super Cup on the line. Nearly the 80,000 crowd-capacity was full for that game. So, for the 2022 World Cup, this stadium will host a total of 10 games. Those games are six from the group stage, one game for the Round of 16, Quaterfinals, semifinals, aside from the final game.

One of the group stage-games held in the Lusail Iconic Stadium is the Argentina vs Mexico matchup, which coincidentally was one of the most requested for tickets during the reservation as well as the actual selling of the tickets for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.