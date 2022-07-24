Queretaro will receive Chivas Guadalajara at the Corregidora Stadium for Matchday 5 of the Liga MX Apertura 2022. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this Mexican League game in the United States.

Both teams have had very bad starts, occupying for the moment the last positions in the Apertura 2022 standings. The locals in four games obtained 3 defeats and 1 draw, therefore, they have 1 point out of 12 possible which leaves them in the last position and far from the re-qualifying positions.

Their rivals have been somewhat better, but not too much. Chivas haven't 3 losses, but 3 draws and 1 loss, which leaves them with 3 points out of a possible 12. Very little for a team that aspires to shovel at the top. It will undoubtedly be a very interesting game between two teams that urgently need a victory.

Queretaro vs Chivas: Date

This game for the Matchday 5 of the Liga MX Apertura 2022 between Queretaro and Chivas will be played at the Corregidora Stadium this Wednesday, July 27 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Queretaro vs Chivas: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Queretaro vs Chivas

This Matchday 5 of the 2022 Liga MX between Queretaro and Chivas does not yet have a confirmed broadcast for the United States. However, in Mexico it can be seen in: Fox Sports Mexico, Fox Sports Premium.

