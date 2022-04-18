In one of the most interesting duels of Matchday 15 of this Clausura Tournament 2022 of the MX League, Cruz Azul will visit Queretaro. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Cruz Azul will try to get into the top four places when they visit Queretaro for Matchday 15 of the Liga MX Clausura Tournament. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

With 21 points, Cruz Azul are currently in 6th place in the standings, just one point below Monterrey, the last team that would qualify directly for the quarterfinals. With so few games ahead of them, Cruz Azul know that they need victories to be able to aspire to be among the best 4.

Their rivals will be Queretaro, who are having a very forgettable season, not only because of what happened in the game against Atlas, but because there have been many bad results that mean that at this moment they are not even entering the Reclassification. 4 points below Necaxa, the last ones who would be entering, Queretaro only need to win if they want to aspire to a place in the Reclassification.

Queretaro vs Cruz Azul: Date

This game for the Matchday 15 of the 2022 Clausura Tournament Liga MX between Queretaro and Cruz Azul will be played at the Corregidora Stadium this Thursday, April 21 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Queretaro vs Cruz Azul: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Queretaro vs Cruz Azul

This Matchday 15 of the Liga MX between Queretaro and Cruz Azul can be seen in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA.

