Queretaro will play against Cruz Azul for Matchday 15 of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX. Gallos Blancos and Los Cementeros are still fighting for playoffs spots. Here you will know all about how to watch the game in the US, information, prediction and odds.

Queretaro vs Cruz Azul: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX in the US

Queretaro and Cruz Azul will play for Matchday 15 of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX. This game is one of the last 3 both teams have to close down the regular season. Gallos Blancos hope to climb up as far as they can while Los Cementeros are fighting for a spot in the top 4. Here you will know all about how to watch the game in the US, information, prediction and odds. If you are in the United States you can stream live this game on FuboTV (Free Trial).

Both teams are coming off with one win out their last 5 games in the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX. Although Cruz Azul rank 6th in the table, they have recorded 1 win out of their last 4 games. Los Cementeros could end the season in the Reclassification zone if they don't win any of their 3 games left.

On the other hand, Queretaro have been on and off through the season. Gallos Blancos rank 17th, way below the Reclassification Zone. If the team managed by Hernan Cristante doesn't win or at least draw this next game they won't have any chance to be in the playoffs.

Queretaro vs Cruz Azul: Match Information

Date: Thrusday, April 21, 2022.

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Corregidora, Queretaro, Mexico

Live Stream: FuboTV (free trial)

Queretaro vs Cruz Azul: Time by states in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Queretaro vs Cruz Azul: Storylines

Queretaro will play against Cruz Azul for Matchday 15 of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX. Gallos Blancos and Los Cementeros are still fighting for playoffs spots. Cruz Azul lost 1-0 to Chivas at Estadio Azteca in their last 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX game. Cruz Azul are in 6th place with 21 points after 14 games.

Queretaro are in 17th place with 13 points after 14 games. Queretaro drew 1-1 in their last Liga MX match at Estadio Nuevo Corona against Santos Laguna. Gallos Blancos haven't win for 3 consecutive games. In their last match between the two sides in Liga MX, Cruz Azul won 2-0 at Estadio Azteca.

Queretaro vs Cruz Azul: How to watch or stream live in the US

The game between Queretaro and Cruz Azul at Estadio Corregidora will be available to watch in the US on FuboTV (Free Trial). Other options are: TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA.

Queretaro vs Cruz Azul: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX game. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Cruz Azul are the favorites with +150 odds, Queretaro have +187. A draw would make a +200 payout.

Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with Liga MX at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up!