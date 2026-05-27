Racing Club vs Independiente Petrolero: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for the Copa Sudamericana match on May 27, 2026

Racing Club receive Independiente Petrolero at the Presidente Peron Stadium in the Matchday 6 of the 2026 Copa Sudamericana group stage. Both rivals are looking to finish their participation in the tournament in great form. Here is how you can watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Racing Club vs Independiente Petrolero Tournament Copa Sudamericana Date Wednesday, May 27, 2026 Time 6:00 PM (ET) / 3:00 PM (PT) TV Channels – Live stream beIN SPORTS Connect, Fubo, Fanatiz

How to watch Racing Club vs Independiente Petrolero in the USA

Viewers across the United States will have multiple ways to watch this highly anticipated matchup live, with several streaming platforms carrying full coverage of the contest.

Those looking to stream online can tune in through Fubo, Fanatiz, or beIN SPORTS CONNECT, making it easy to follow every minute of the action from virtually anywhere.

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Can I watch Racing Club vs Independiente Petrolero for free?

Viewers across the United States can stream the full game live on Fubo, which currently provides eligible new users with a free five-day trial.

The limited-time offer gives fans the opportunity to enjoy complete match coverage without paying upfront, while also allowing them to explore the service before committing to one of its regular subscription plans.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

The Copa Sudamericana campaign wraps up for two clubs eager to salvage some pride after difficult group-stage runs. Independiente Petrolero endured a brutal stretch, dropping five matches while managing just three goals and allowing 13.

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Meanwhile, Racing Club also fell short of expectations despite posting better overall numbers, as the Argentine side was widely viewed as a legitimate contender for one of the group’s qualifying spots before being eliminated with a match still left on the schedule.

With advancement no longer possible for either squad, both teams will be chasing a positive finish and a much-needed victory to close out their continental run on a high note.

Jonatan Cristaldo of Independiente Petrolero – Buda Mendes/Getty Images

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Racing Club vs Independiente Petrolero: Predicted Lineups

Racing Club (3-5-2): Tagliamonte, Di Cesare, Sosa, Pardo, Martirena, Zaracho, Zuculini, Miljevic, Rojas, Prez, Martínez.

Independiente Petrolero (5-4-1): Gutierrez, Eduardo, Navarro, Palma, Montero, Rodríguez, Cardozo, Willie, Rojas, Cristaldo, Rivas.

What time is the Racing Club vs Independiente Petrolero match?

The match kicks off today, May 27, at 6:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 6:00 PM

Central Time: 5:00 PM

Mountain Time: 4:00 PM

Pacific Time: 3:00 PM