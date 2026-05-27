Independiente del Valle vs Rosario Central: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for the Copa Libertadores match on May 27, 2026

Independiente del Valle receive Rosario Central at the Banco Guayaquil Stadium in the Matchday 6 of the 2026 Copa Libertadores group stage. Both teams have already qualified for the round of 16 and are looking to finish first in their group. Here is how you can watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Independiente del Valle vs Rosario Central Tournament Copa Libertadores Date Wednesday, May 27, 2026 Time 6:00 PM (ET) / 3:00 PM (PT) TV Channels beIN SPORTS Live Stream beIN SPORTS en Español, Fubo, Fanatiz

How to watch Independiente del Valle vs Rosario Central in the USA

Fans in the United States will have plenty of ways to watch this highly anticipated showdown live, with multiple streaming platforms providing complete coverage of the match. Traditional TV viewers can also catch the action live on beIN SPORTS.

Those who prefer streaming online can follow every moment through Fubo, Fanatiz, and beIN SPORTS CONNECT, giving fans easy access from nearly anywhere.

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Can I watch Independiente del Valle vs Rosario Central for free?

Viewers across the United States will be able to stream the entire game live on Fubo, with eligible new users gaining access to a free five-day trial.

This limited-time offer gives fans the opportunity to enjoy every moment of the highly anticipated clash without paying upfront, while also providing an easy option to explore the platform before committing to a subscription plan.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Already through to the Round of 16, Rosario Central and Independiente del Valle still have plenty to play for when they meet in a pivotal Group H showdown. Rosario Central enter the matchup atop the standings with 13 points and can lock up first place with just a draw.

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This gives Los Canallas a clear objective heading into the night. Independiente del Valle, meanwhile, sits three points back and needs a victory to pull even on points, though the Ecuadorian side would also need to win by three goals to leapfrog Central for the top spot.

It’s a difficult task, but with first place and momentum heading into the knockout stage on the line, expect both clubs to treat this clash with playoff-level intensity.

Junior Sornoza of Independiente del Valle – Pedro Vilela/Getty Images

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Independiente del Valle vs Rosario Central: Predicted Lineups

Independiente del Valle (4-1-4-1): Quintana; Romero, Carabajal, Viacava, Loor; Alcivar; Rodriguez, Lerma, Sornoza, Pata; Gonzalez.

Rosario Central (4-4-2): Ledesma; Coronel, Mallo, Avila, Sandez; Pizzaro, Ibarra, Di Maria, Fernandez; Copetti, Veliz.

What time is the Independiente del Valle vs Rosario Central match?

The match kicks off today, May 27, at 6:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 6:00 PM

Central Time: 5:00 PM

Mountain Time: 4:00 PM

Pacific Time: 3:00 PM