Barcelona laid down the hammer on the former Mexican defender and MLS’ biggest flop Rafa Márquez. The 45-year-old posted an image on his social media promoting sports betting, something that is prohibited in Spain, and the club has informed their coach to stop.

Rafa Márquez has a deal with a betting company to promote sports betting on said platform, while the promotion of those sites is legal in Mexico, it is not in Spain.

Barcelona was reported by Marca to be very displeased with the incident and it is the second involving Marquez in a short time span. The other was stating he’d take over the first team if Xavi was sacked during the course of the season.

Rafa Márquez and his betting promotion

As a result of Barcelona and their negativity towards Rafa Márquez’s social media content, the former Monaco defender has a contract with said website and will now only geotarget his content to Mexico, via ads or interviews.

While Barcelona has no conflict of interest with Rafa Márquez being a spokesperson for a betting site, Barcelona was complying with Spanish law.

Marquez has been Barcelona B’s coach since July of 2022 and has posted a 27-17-17 record. This season the side is in 4th place in the Spanish Primera Federacion.