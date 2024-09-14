Hollywood Brown might be out for the rest of the season with Kansas City Chiefs.

Hollywood Brown was one of the most important signings for the Kansas City Chiefs trying to help Patrick Mahomes in an incredible quest to win a third consecutive Super Bowl.

It was supposed to be an explosive offense alongside speedsters like Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy. Furthermore, due to that core of wide receiver’s, Travis Kelce would definitely benefit from that.

In fact, during Week 1 against the NFL against the Baltimore Ravens, Andy Reid’s unit delivered a glimpse of their power with a 27-20 victory. That’s why, waiting for Brown’s return, the expectations were even higher.

When did the Chiefs get Hollywood Brown?

Last March, the Kansas City Chiefs gave Hollywood Brown a one-year, $11 million contract after his tenure with the Arizona Cardinals. Marquise was a huge prospect in the NFL when the Baltimore Ravens drafted him with the No.25 overall pick.

When will Hollywood Brown play with the Chiefs?

Hollywood Brown suffered a right shoulder injury in the first game of preseason against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He missed the opener with the Ravens and, according to the Chiefs’ medical staff, the problem is way more serious than expected as he could be out for the rest of the season.

“Disappointed, frustrated and sad was the first wave of emotions once I realized I would need surgery but that only lasted a day or so because of my faith in God. Knowing that this too shall pass, no matter the great opportunity I had in front of me.”

As a consequence, the star wide receiver posted a message on social media expressing his frustration and promising he’ll be back to shine as a big weapon for Patrick Mahomes.

“It’s not over and that’s not the path God wanted for me and I’m perfectly fine with that now. I feel it’s my duty to let everyone know out there no matter if things are going good or not going the way you want it to, never wary from your faith but to lean and trust into God no matter the situation. With that being said let’s enjoy some great football!”