Nike has been the kit supplier for Barcelona for more than two decades, but their longtime partnership could be over soon. In an interview with Catalan radio station RAC1, Joan Laporta admitted the club may consider ending its contract with the iconic brand. “We have a situation that is not desirable because they do not replenish our equipment and because competitors pay us double what Nike pays us,” the Catalan club president said.

Barcelona have done a series of manoeuvres since Laporta won the presidential elections in 2021 aiming to increase revenue, as the new chairman had to battle with a financial crisis inherited from Josep Maria Bartomeu’s presidency. The club, for instance, struck a deal with Spotify, who apart from becoming the main sponsor also got the naming rights for the Camp Nou.

“We are looking into it,” Laporta said when asked if Barcelona will terminate their contract with Nike. “We’ve been working together for just over 20 years, but at the moment it’s difficult. Nike has not faced up to this. When we were told that competitors would pay us a lot more, they made an effort and we are grateful for that. But it’s not enough.“

Laporta admitted that staying with Nike is still an option, but also mentioned two alternatives for Barcelona: one is to accept an offer from another supplier, while the other is the club to start producing its own uniforms for the first team.

“There are three options: continue with Nike, take what the market offers us. And the third option would be to do it ourselves. We already make our own clothing and we are not ruling out this option, even if there are safer options that the market offers us.“

Puma reportedly in talks with Barcelona

According to Sport, Puma is closing in on an agreement to become Barcelona’s kit supplier starting next season. The report claims the German brand would significantly improve what the Catalan side currently makes with Nike.

While the Blaugrana’s current deal reportedly sees them make a minimum of $114.75 million (€105 million) per year with the possibility of reaching $169 million (€155 million) with add-ons; the Puma deal would let Barça make $124.5 million (€115 million) a season with the possibility of rising to to $216 million.

Laporta’s comments are a testament to Barcelona’s desire to land a bigger contract, so a breakup with Nike is a real possibility. Only time will tell which route the club ultimately takes.