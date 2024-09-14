Is Lionel Messi playing today for Inter Miami against Philadelphia Union?

Inter Miami hosts Philadelphia Union on Matchday 31, and Lionel Messi could make his return after recovering from injury.

The wait is finally over—Lionel Messi is set to return to action for Inter Miami after recovering from an ankle injury sustained in Argentina’s Copa America 2024 final victory over Colombia. After two months out, Messi is expected to take the field today against Philadelphia Union in Matchday 31 of MLS, though it remains to be seen whether he will start or come off the bench.

“Messi is fine. Yesterday, he was back in training, and he’s scheduled to play in tomorrow’s game,” said Inter Miami head coach Gerardo Martino during a press conference. “We always thought that Philadelphia would be the game for his return,” added Martino, offering hope that fans will see Messi in action again.

“We’re all happy to have the best player in the world back with the team, especially since we were on a winning streak with him,” Martino continued. He also mentioned that while Messi is available, the decision on whether he’ll start or come off the bench is still to be determined.

Messi began the week dealing with flu-like symptoms, but once recovered, he was able to train without any discomfort in his right ankle, further boosting hopes of his return.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami reacts during the second half of the game against St. Louis City. Megan Briggs/Getty Images

When was the last time Messi played?

Messi’s last match was on July 14, 2024, in the Copa America final, where Argentina defeated Colombia 1-0 to claim back-to-back titles. Messi left that match in the second half due to the ankle injury that has kept him sidelined for two months. Now fully recovered, he’s available for selection in today’s game against Philadelphia Union.

As for Inter Miami, Messi’s most recent appearance came on June 1, when the team played to a 3-3 draw against St. Louis City FC in Matchday 17 of MLS. Messi scored in that match, marking his final appearance before heading off to the Copa America.

When will Messi return to Argentina’s National Team?

Messi was absent from Lionel Scaloni’s squad for Argentina’s recent World Cup qualifiers against Chile (3-0 win) and Colombia (1-2 loss). However, there is optimism that he could return to international action for Argentina’s remaining 2024 fixtures.

Argentina’s next opportunity to call up Messi will be during the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in early October, with matches against Venezuela (away) and Bolivia (home) on the schedule.

