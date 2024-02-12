Xavi is doing everything he can to keep his Barcelona side together, after a 3-3 draw with 19th place Granada, all hopes of a LaLiga title seem all but over, but the Barcelona legend is keeping the faith.

“We gave away too much defensively. We conceded three goals against Villarreal, then again today. That makes it difficult to win anything,” Xavi stated in his post-game press conference.

Real Madrid is in first with 61 points while unlikely Girona is in second with 56 points, Girona suffered a 4-0 defeat to Real Madrid over the weekend.

Xavi on Barcelona’s title hopes

“It’s a big gap to Madrid and five now to [second placed] Girona, but we are not going to throw the towel in”, Xavi insisted.

“What we have to do is not slip up anymore. We had chances to kill the game and I think we have gifted Granada goals when there was little danger. The team had faith, courage and desire, but it wasn’t enough. It makes things even more difficult.“

Barcelona was solid defensively last season but has now given up 33 goals and is the team with the most goals against among the top 8 teams of LaLiga.

Up next for Barcelona is a match against Celta de Vigo on Saturday February 17th.