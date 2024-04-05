Cameron Carter-Vickers has come back strong for Celtic and will be one of Brendan Rodgers’ pillars to make it three in a row.

Cameron Carter-Vickers is back, the USMNT and Celtic defender has returned to great form for club as the 26-year-old has captained the side in the last three matches.

CCV as he is known has played 19 games and scored 1 goal this season, missing 12 games due to injury. The American defender has found a home with Celtic after going on loan to six other clubs when his contract was owned by Tottenham Hotspurs.

Since 2021, Carter- Vickers has become a focal point of Celtic’s defense and has played 106 games and scored 6 goals winning 5 championships with the club.

Cameron Carter-Vickers on Celtic’s season so far

Cameron Carter-Vickers spoke to The Sun and believes Celtic are in prime position to lift another championship in Scotland. “I think we’re in a good place. The last three, four weeks, we’ve been in a good place performance-wise. But other than that, as a whole the last few weeks’ performances have been pretty good. It’s just about maintaining that and taking it into the last few games.”

A road to a three-peat starts on Sunday when Cetlic take on second place Rangers in the Old Firm Derby. One of the world’s biggest soccer rivalry matches, this season Celtic is in first at 74 points and Rangers 1 point back with 73.

A win by any one of the sides could be what said team needs to win the Scottish Premiership in 2023/2024. For Celtic it would be their 10th title in 11 seasons, Rangers last championship was in 2020/21.

Cameron Carter-Vickers Celtic contract

CCV recently signed an extension with Celtic, penning a new contract until 2029. While pundits in the United States believe that Carter- Vickers should try to “move up a level”, lost is the home and importance the American defender has found with his famed club.

Playing for Celtic, Carter- Vickers has already earned 8 caps for the USMNT and was on the 2022 FIFA World Cup squad. In a US backline which has no true leader at the back, Cameron Carter-Vickers position at Celtic might just eventually put him over as a major piece on the USMNT heading towards Copa America.