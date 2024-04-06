Rangers will play the Scotland Derby against Celtic for the Matchday 32 of the 2023/2024 Scottish Premiership. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

The weekend features numerous thrilling derbies, with one of the most anticipated being this new edition of the Old Firm clash between archrivals Rangers and Celtic on Matchday 32 of the 2023/2024 Scottish Premiership. Discover all you need to know about this eagerly awaited match, including details about the venue and viewing options available via television or live streaming platforms accessible in your country.

As the 2023/2024 Scottish Premiership season draws to a close, anticipation mounts with only two Matchdays remaining before teams enter the final stage. This decisive phase will determine the champions, as well as those who will face relegation and qualify for international cups. Continuing the long-standing tradition of Scottish soccer, Rangers and Celtic dominate the standings.

The Celts currently hold the top spot with 74 points, closely followed by The Gears with 73 points. Beyond the battle for supremacy at the summit of the league table, this clash represents the eternal rivalry between the two clubs, where more than just three points or tournament leadership is at stake.

Rangers vs Celtic: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 8:00 AM

Australia: 10:00 PM

Bangladesh: 5:00 PM

Canada: 7:00 AM

France: 1:00 PM

Germany: 1:00 PM

India: 4:30 PM

Indonesia: 7:00 PM

Ireland: 12:00 PM

Italy: 1:00 PM

Malaysia: 7:00 PM

Mexico: 6:00 AM

Netherlands: 1:00 PM

Nigeria: 12:00 PM

Portugal: 12:00 PM

South Africa: 12:00 PM

Spain: 1:00 PM

UAE: 1:00 PM

UK: 12:00 PM

USA: 7:00 AM (ET)

Rangers vs Celtic: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+, Fox Sports Argentina

Australia: beIN Sports 1, beIN Sports Connect

India: Sports18 3

International: Celtic TV, Rangers, TV Bet365

Ireland: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Football, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event

Mexico: Star+, ESPN2 Mexico

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra

USA: Fubo (free trial), CBS Sports Network