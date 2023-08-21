Rangers will host PSV this Tuesday, August 22 in what will be the first leg of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League fourth round. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
The fourth round of the UEFA Champions League is underway, and soon it will be known which teams will advance to the group stage and which ones will be competing in the UEFA Europa League for a chance at redemption. Undoubtedly, this is one of the most interesting series.
On one side, it will be Rangers, the recent runners-up in the Scottish Premiership. They have kicked off this season with a victory and a loss in the domestic league. On the other side, it will be PSV, who also finished as runners-up, but in the Eredivisie. They have started their local campaign with two consecutive victories.
Rangers vs PSV: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (August 23)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (August 23)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (August 23)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (August 23)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (August 23)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (August 23)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 3:00 AM (August 23)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (August 23)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Rangers vs PSV: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Brazil: TNT Brazil, TNT Go, HBO Max
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia
Denmark: TV3 Sport, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1
France: Free, RMC Sport live, RMC Sport 1, Canal+ France
Germany: Amazon Prime Video
Ghana: SuperSport Football plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Ireland: RTE Player , TNT Sports 1 , discovery+ App , LiveScore App , discovery+ , RTE 2
Israel: 5Sport
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Mediaset Infinity, NOW TV, Sky Sport Calcio, Italia 1, Sky Sport 251
Kenya: SuperSport Football plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Mexico: HBO Max
Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal, RTL 7
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football plus Nigeria
Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 2
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League
Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Football
Switzerland: Blue Sport, RMC Sport 1, Blue Sport D 2, Blue Sport 1 Live, Canal+ France
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1
United Kingdom: TNT Sports 1, discovery+, discovery+ App
USA: Paramount+