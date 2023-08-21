Rangers vs PSV: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League in your country

Rangers will host PSV this Tuesday, August 22 in what will be the first leg of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League fourth round. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The fourth round of the UEFA Champions League is underway, and soon it will be known which teams will advance to the group stage and which ones will be competing in the UEFA Europa League for a chance at redemption. Undoubtedly, this is one of the most interesting series.

On one side, it will be Rangers, the recent runners-up in the Scottish Premiership. They have kicked off this season with a victory and a loss in the domestic league. On the other side, it will be PSV, who also finished as runners-up, but in the Eredivisie. They have started their local campaign with two consecutive victories.

Rangers vs PSV: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (August 23)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (August 23)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (August 23)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (August 23)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (August 23)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (August 23)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 3:00 AM (August 23)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (August 23)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Rangers vs PSV: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Brazil: TNT Brazil, TNT Go, HBO Max

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia

Denmark: TV3 Sport, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1

France: Free, RMC Sport live, RMC Sport 1, Canal+ France

Germany: Amazon Prime Video

Ghana: SuperSport Football plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Ireland: RTE Player , TNT Sports 1 , discovery+ App , LiveScore App , discovery+ , RTE 2

Israel: 5Sport

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Mediaset Infinity, NOW TV, Sky Sport Calcio, Italia 1, Sky Sport 251

Kenya: SuperSport Football plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Mexico: HBO Max

Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal, RTL 7

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football plus Nigeria

Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 2

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League

Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Football

Switzerland: Blue Sport, RMC Sport 1, Blue Sport D 2, Blue Sport 1 Live, Canal+ France

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1

United Kingdom: TNT Sports 1, discovery+, discovery+ App

USA: Paramount+