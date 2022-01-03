Atletico Madrid will face the Rayo Majadahonda in what will be the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch this Copa del Rey game in the US.

Atletico Madrid will face Rayo Majadahonda in a game corresponding to the round of 32 of this Copa del Rey 2021/2022 at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain. Here you can find all you need to know about this Copa del Rey game, such us when, where, at what time, and how to watch it in the US.

Atletico Madrid was finally able to breathe a sigh of relief: after four consecutive defeats, the team led by Diego Simeone was able to return to victory last Sunday, January 2, against Rayo Vallecano. Now they seek to continue on the path of victory when they face this surprising 3rd division team for the Copa del Rey.

In the case of Rayo Majadahonda, they surprised everyone in the previous round, beating none other than Malaga, which despite being in the Second Division today, is a historic La Liga team. Now he faces the biggest challenge in his 45 years of life: nothing less than against Atletico Madrid, one of the most important teams in Spanish football.

Rayo Majadahonda vs Atletico Madrid: Date

The game between Atletico Madrid and Rayo Majadahonda (which will seek to surprise and achieve the greatest milestone in its history against a great from Spain) for this round of 32 of the Copa del Rey 2021/2022 will be played this Thursday 6 of January at 3:30 PM (ET).

Rayo Majadahonda vs Atletico Madrid: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Rayo Majadahonda vs Atletico Madrid

This interesting game, in which Atletico Madrid by history and because they play as locals have the obligation to go for victory, while on the side of Rayo Majadahonda they will go in search of making history against one of the best Spanish soccer teams, will be broadcast in the United States on ESPN +.

