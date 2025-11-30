Trending topics:
Premier League

Where to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Chelsea take on Arsenal in a Matchday 13 showdown of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. Here’s all the key information you need, including kickoff times and how to watch via TV and streaming.

By Leonardo Herrera

Declan Rice of Arsenal
Declan Rice of Arsenal

Chelsea and Arsenal will face each other in a Matchday 13 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Chelsea vs Arsenal online in the US on DirecTV Stream]

Arsenal and Chelsea square off in one of the weekend’s must-watch Premier League showdowns, with the league leaders coming in red-hot after dismantling Tottenham 4–1 and following it up with a sharp 3–1 performance against Bayern Munich.

Chelsea, meanwhile, arrive riding their own wave of strong form, creating the perfect setup for a high-energy, pressure-packed battle between two clubs trending in the right direction. Don’t miss this one.

When will the Chelsea vs Arsenal match be played?

Crystal Palace play against Manchester United this Sunday, November 30, for the 2025/2026 Premier League Matchday 13. Kickoff is set for 11:30 AM (ET).

Estevao of Chelsea

Estevao of Chelsea – Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Chelsea vs Arsenal: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:30 AM
CT: 10:30 AM
MT: 9:30 AM
PT: 8:30 AM

How to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Premier League clash between Chelsea and Arsenal the USA on DirecTV Stream. Other options: USA Network, Telemundo, Sling Blue.

