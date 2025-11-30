Where to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Chelsea and Arsenal will face each other in a Matchday 13 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Chelsea vs Arsenal online in the US on DirecTV Stream]

Arsenal and Chelsea square off in one of the weekend’s must-watch Premier League showdowns, with the league leaders coming in red-hot after dismantling Tottenham 4–1 and following it up with a sharp 3–1 performance against Bayern Munich.

Chelsea, meanwhile, arrive riding their own wave of strong form, creating the perfect setup for a high-energy, pressure-packed battle between two clubs trending in the right direction. Don’t miss this one.

When will the Chelsea vs Arsenal match be played?

Estevao of Chelsea – Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Chelsea vs Arsenal: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

How to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Premier League clash between Chelsea and Arsenal the USA on DirecTV Stream. Other options: USA Network, Telemundo, Sling Blue.