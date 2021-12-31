According to reports, Antonio Conte would welcome the possibility of landing Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann to Tottenham Hotspur in winter. The Frenchman is in Madrid on loan from Barcelona.

Antonio Conte has been enjoying a fantastic start to life as Tottenham Hotspur boss, having gone unbeaten in all Premier League games since he took over. And it looks like he wants to continue on improving the Spurs squad.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Tottenham are keeping tabs on Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann for a shocking winter move. The Frenchman produced seven goals and three assists in 21 appearances in his first season back in Madrid.

Griezmann returned to the Colchonero in a surprising move in the final day of the last transfer window in a season-long loan from Barcelona. With Tottenham fighting for a top-four finish, Conte apparently wants to strengthen his side.

Tottenham are reportedly interested in Antoine Griezmann

The 30-year-old forward is currently on loan at Atletico, who reportedly have both an option to extend the loan for another year as well as making the move permanent for $45 million.

The report, however, claims that Griezmann could make his way to North London for a similar fee. In 16 La Liga games this season, the 2018 World Cup winner has only scored three times while making one assist.

Meanwhile, even though Harry Kane is the undisputed leader of Spurs' attack, Tottenham could use a player of Griezmann's caliber to boost their roster and fight for a place in next season's UEFA Champions League.