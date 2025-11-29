Trending topics:
copa libertadores

Palmeiras vs Flamengo LIVE: Lineups, kick off time and where to watch the 2025 Copa Libertadores final

Palmeiras face Flamengo in the 2025 Copa Libertadores final, in a clash between two Brazilian powerhouses. Stay here for every minute-by-minute update of this thrilling game!

By Gianni Taina

Follow us on Google!
Vitor Roque of Palmeiras and Bruno Henrique of Flamengo.
© Getty ImagesVitor Roque of Palmeiras and Bruno Henrique of Flamengo.

Palmeiras are set to face Flamengo at the Estadio Monumental in Lima, Peru, for the 2025 Copa Libertadores final. The Brazilian powerhouses are both searching for the fourth title in their history, and you can follow all the action live via the Bolavip liveblog!

This will mark the second time these teams have faced off in the Copa Libertadores final, having previously contested the 2021 edition at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, Uruguay, a match that ended in a 2-1 victory for Palmeiras with a dramatic goal in the 95th minute.

A great rivalry exists between both clubs, who are currently battling atop the Brasileirão standings, with Flamengo leading with 75 points and Palmeiras trailing with 70. Today, they will write a new chapter in their storied history, where only one team will be able to lift their fourth Copa Libertadores trophy.

Advertisement

Palmeiras lineup confirmed!

This will be Palmeiras starting lineup: Carlos Miguel; Bruno Fuchs, Gustavo Gomez (captain), Murillo; Khellven, Raphael Veiga, Andreas Pereira, Joaquin Piquerez; Allan, Jose Lopez, Vitor Roque.

Tweet placeholder

Flamengo lineup confirmed!

This is Flamengo's starting XI: Agustin Rossi; Guillermo Varela, Danilo, Leo Pereira, Alex Sandro; Erick Pulgar, Jorginho; Jorge Carrascal, Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Samuel Lino; Bruno Henrique (captain).

Tweet placeholder

Today’s referee

Argentine referee Dario Herrera has been appointed to officiate the 2025 Copa Libertadores final between Palmeiras and Flamengo.

The full officiating team for today's game:

  • Referee: Dario Herrera (ARG)
  • Assistant Referee 1: Cristian Navarro (ARG)
  • Assistant Referee 2: Jose Miguel Savorani (ARG)
  • Fourth Official: Maximiliano Ramirez (ARG)
  • VAR: Hector Paletta (ARG)
  • VAR assistant: Santiago Fernandez (URU)

Kick off time and where to watch

The clash between Palmeiras and Flamengo will kick off at 4:00 PM (ET).

Fubo will be the option to watch Palmeiras vs Flamengo in the USA. Other options to watch the game are: Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect.

Palmeiras and Flamengo clash in the 2025 Copa Libertadores final

Welcome to our live coverage of the 2025 Copa Libertadores final, where Palmeiras face Flamengo!

The match is set to take place at Estadio Monumental in Peru, where both teams are looking to secure their fourth Copa Libertadores trophy.

Stay with us for live, minute-by-minute updates — you won’t want to miss a single moment of this exciting matchup!

Advertisement
gianni taina
Gianni Taina
ALSO READ
What happens if Flamengo win, tie or lose vs Palmeiras today in 2025 Copa Libertadores final?
Soccer

What happens if Flamengo win, tie or lose vs Palmeiras today in 2025 Copa Libertadores final?

Palmeiras vs Flamengo: Lineups for 2025 Copa Libertadores final today
Soccer

Palmeiras vs Flamengo: Lineups for 2025 Copa Libertadores final today

Where to watch Palmeiras vs Flamengo live in the USA: 2025 Copa Libertadores
Soccer

Where to watch Palmeiras vs Flamengo live in the USA: 2025 Copa Libertadores

What happens if Messi’s Inter Miami win, tie or lose vs NYCFC today in 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs?
Soccer

What happens if Messi’s Inter Miami win, tie or lose vs NYCFC today in 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs?

Better Collective Logo