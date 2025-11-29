Palmeiras vs Flamengo LIVE: Lineups, kick off time and where to watch the 2025 Copa Libertadores final

Palmeiras are set to face Flamengo at the Estadio Monumental in Lima, Peru, for the 2025 Copa Libertadores final. The Brazilian powerhouses are both searching for the fourth title in their history, and you can follow all the action live via the Bolavip liveblog!

This will mark the second time these teams have faced off in the Copa Libertadores final, having previously contested the 2021 edition at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, Uruguay, a match that ended in a 2-1 victory for Palmeiras with a dramatic goal in the 95th minute.

A great rivalry exists between both clubs, who are currently battling atop the Brasileirão standings, with Flamengo leading with 75 points and Palmeiras trailing with 70. Today, they will write a new chapter in their storied history, where only one team will be able to lift their fourth Copa Libertadores trophy.