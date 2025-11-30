Where to watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester United live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Crystal Palace will square off with Manchester United in a Matchday 13 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester United online in the US on DirecTV Stream]

Crystal Palace and Manchester United enter this Premier League clash locked in a tight race for European spots. Palace have swung wildly between standout showings and puzzling letdowns, yet they remain firmly in the hunt as long as they keep stacking results.

United arrive under pressure after a brutal loss to Everton, a match that slipped away even with a numerical advantage, adding urgency to their own push for continental qualification. With both sides eyeing the same postseason targets, this matchup carries major weight in the standings.

When will the Crystal Palace vs Manchester United match be played?

Crystal Palace play against Manchester United this Sunday, November 30, for the 2025/2026 Premier League Matchday 13. Kickoff is set for 7:00 AM (ET).

Yeremy Pino of Crystal Palace – Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 AM

CT: 6:00 AM

MT: 5:00 AM

PT: 4:00 AM

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester United in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Premier League clash between Crystal Palace and Manchester United in the USA on DirecTV Stream. Other options: USA Network, Telemundo, Sling Blue.