Rayo Vallecano and Atletico Madrid will face each other this Saturday, March 19 at 4:00 PM (ET) at the Estadio de Vallecas in a game valid for Matchday 29. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this 2021-2022 La Liga game live in the United States.

Calm has finally come for Atletico Madrid after a very poor start to the season (in which the continuity of Diego Simeone was even in doubt), after eliminating Manchester United in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. In La Liga, their goal will be to get as many points as possible to qualify for the next UCL.

In the case of Rayo Vallecano, a season that started well for them gradually went from bad to worse, to the point that from being fighting to enter the Cups, they are now closer to the relegation zone to the second division. There are not many goals left for the Rayo to fight for in the season (they were eliminated in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey), but it is necessary for them to start getting points if they do not want to suffer with relegation (their last victory was 2- 0 against Alaves for Matchday 18).

Rayo Vallecano vs Atletico Madrid: Match Information

Date: Saturday, March 13, 2022

Time: 4:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio de Vallecas, Puente de Vallecas, Spain

Rayo Vallecano vs Atletico Madrid: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 3:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

Rayo Vallecano vs Atletico Madrid: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Throughout history, these rivals have faced each other 40 times, with a broad statistical dominance, as might be expected, of Atletico Madrid, who have won 22 of those games, while Rayo Vallecano have done so in 8. In addition, there were 10 draws. The last La Liga game was on January 2, 2022, with a 2-0 win for "Aleti".

How to Watch or Stream Live Free Rayo Vallecano vs Atletico Madrid in the US

The game between Rayo Vallecano and Atletico Madrid to be played this Saturday, March 19 at 4:00 PM (ET) for the Matchday 29 of the 2021/2022 La Liga season, will be broadcast to the United States on ESPN +.

Rayo Vallecano vs Atletico Madrid: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: unsurprisingly Atletico Madrid are the favorites with 2.00 odds, while Rayo Vallecano have 3.80. A tie would finish in a 3.30 payout.

