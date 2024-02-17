Rayo Vallecano will clash with Real Madrid this Sunday, February 18, during Matchday 25 of the 2023/2024 La Liga season. This guide provides all the necessary information about the match, including ways to watch it on TV or stream it live in your country.
Following a well-earned and hard-fought win against RB Leipzig in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, Real Madrid are riding a wave of confidence, aiming to extend their winning streak in La Liga, where they currently lead the competition.
The “Merengues” have achieved a 5-point lead over Girona, steadily moving towards clinching the title, though they know all too well that complacency could be their downfall. Their next opponents, Rayo Vallecano, are in dire need of points to distance themselves from the relegation zone.
Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 10:00 AM
Australia: 12:00 AM (February 19)
Bangladesh: 5:00 PM
Belgium: 4:00 PM
Brazil: 10:00 AM
Canada: 8:00 AM
Croatia: 2:00 PM
Denmark: 2:00 PM
Egypt: 3:00 PM
France: 2:00 PM
Germany: 2:00 PM
Ghana: 1:00 PM
Greece: 3:00 PM
India: 6:30 PM
Indonesia: 9:00 PM
Ireland: 1:00 PM
Israel: 3:00 PM
Italy: 2:00 PM
Jamaica: 8:00 AM
Kenya: 3:00 PM
Malaysia: 9:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 AM
Morocco: 2:00 PM
Netherlands: 2:00 PM
New Zealand: 2:00 AM (February 19)
Nigeria: 2:00 PM
Norway: 2:00 PM
Philippines: 7:00 PM
Poland: 2:00 PM
Portugal: 1:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 4:00 PM
Serbia: 2:00 PM
Singapore: 9:00 PM
South Africa: 2:00 APM
Spain: 2:00 PM
Sweden: 2:00 PM
Switzerland: 2:00 PM
UAE: 5:00 PM
UK: 1:00 PM
United States: 8:00AM (ET)
Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: ESPN, Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: T Sports
Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN, Star+, DirecTV GO
Canada: TSN+
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2
France: beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free
Germany: DAZN Germany
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Greece: Nova Sports 1, Nova Sports Prime
India: JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
Ireland: Premier Player HD, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1
Israel: One Sport
Italy: DAZN Italy
Kenya: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Morocco: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
Nigeria: SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: Arena 1 Premium
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Sport Live 1
Switzerland: Blue Sport 2 Live, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 2, Viaplay UK, LaLigaTV
USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN Sports, ESPN+