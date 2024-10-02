RB Leipzig vs Juventus: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Trending topics:
RB Leipzig face Juventus in the league stage Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Here’s everything you need to know about the match, including schedules, kickoff times, and where to stream it live in your country.

Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus
By Leonardo Herrera

RB Leipzig will host Juventus in a crucial league stage Matchday 2 clash of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Fans can tune in to catch all the action live on TV or through multiple streaming services, depending on their location. Make sure to verify the viewing options available in your country.

The upcoming league stage clash promises to be an intriguing matchup between two strong teams with contrasting starts to the competition. Juventus displayed impressive form in their opener, comfortably dispatching PSV 3-1 to claim three crucial points. Their solid performance has set the tone for what they hope will be a strong campaign.

Meanwhile, RB Leipzig faced a tougher challenge in their first match, falling 2-1 to Atletico Madrid despite initially taking the lead. The German side will be eager to bounce back and secure points in what is sure to be a highly competitive battle. Both teams are determined to strengthen their positions in the group, making this matchup one to watch.

RB Leipzig vs Juventus: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PMAustralia: 5:00 AM (October 3)Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (October 3)Canada: 3:00 PMFrance: 9:00 PMGermany: 9:00 PMIndia: 12:30 AM (October 3)Indonesia: 3:00 AM (October 3)Ireland: 8:00 PMItaly: 9:00 PMMalaysia: 3:00 AM (October 3)Mexico: 1:00 PMNetherlands: 9:00 PMNigeria: 8:00 PMPortugal: 8:00 PMSouth Africa: 9:00 PMSpain: 9:00 PMUAE: 11:00 PMUK: 8:00 PMUSA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Eljif Elmas of RB Leipzig – IMAGO / Pressinphoto

RB Leipzig vs Juventus: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN3 Argentina, ESPN2 ArgentinaAustralia: Stan SportBangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIVCanada: DAZN CanadaFrance: myCANAL, Canal+ Live 6Germany: DAZN GermanyIndia: JioTV, Sony LIVIndonesia: beIN Sports Connect IndonesiaIreland: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 6Italy: Amazon Prime VideoMexico: Hot TVNetherlands: Ziggo Sport 3Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport VarietyPortugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 4 PortugalSouth Africa: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv App MáXimo 360Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 5United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 4UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 6USA: Paramount+, ViX

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

