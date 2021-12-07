RB Leipzig play against Manchester City for a Group Stage game of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

RB Leipzig and Manchester City meet in the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig on December 7, 2021 at 3:00 PM (ET). Winning is the main goal of the home team. Here is all the detailed information about this Champions League game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV and Paramount+ with a 7-day Free Trial.

RB Leipzig are in the third spot of Group A with four points and a recent win against Club Brugge on the road. They need to win this game to keep their hopes of playing in the UEFA Europa League alive.

Manchester City are qualified for the Round of 16 with 12 points, 4 wins and a loss against PSG on the road. But they won the penultimate game of the group stage against the French at home.

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany.

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City: Times by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City: Storylines

RB Leipzig made their Group Stage debut with a 6-3 loss to Manchester City on the road, despite the loss the team played well in England. But the next two games in the group round were also defeats for RB Leipzig, one against Club Brugge 1-2 and one against PSG on the road 2-3. The only victory for the team in Group A was against Club Brugge 5-0 on the road.

Manchester City dominated Group A with 17 goals for and only 8 goals against for a total of 12 points. The only defeat of the team was in France against PSG, the home team scored two goals by Gueye 8’ and Messi in the 74th minute. But after that defeat Manchester City won against Club Brugge on the road 5-1.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free RB Leipzig vs Manchester City in the U.S.

This 2021-22 UEFA Champions League game for the Group Stage will be available worldwide through television, internet apps and will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV and Paramount+ and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDNxtra, Univision NOW, TUDN App, Galavision, TUDN.com. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone, tablet or computer.

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City: Predictions And Odds

RB Leipzig are underdogs at home with +1.5 ATS +240 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a negative record in the group round but the offense has scored 13 goals for. Manchester City are favorites with -1.5 goal line and -105 moneyline. The draw is offered at +300 odds. The best pick for this Champions League game is: Over 3.



FanDuel RB Leipzig +240 Draw +300 Manchester City -105

* Odds via FanDuel.