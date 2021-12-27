With the winter transfer market drawing nearer, Real Madrid would listen to offers for a group of players. According to reports, Gareth Bale and others could be shown the exit door soon.

Real Madrid have not been very active in the last summer transfer window at the time of landing new players. However, the La Liga giants were more focused on selling, something they'd be prepared to do again come January. And Gareth Bale would be among those on their way out.

Los Blancos, who were relatively quiet a few months ago by only signing David Alaba on a free from Bayern Munich and Eduardo Camavinga for €31m ($35m) from Rennes, have cashed in nearly €80m ($90m) from Raphael Varane's transfer to Manchester United and Martin Odegaard's move to Arsenal.

But more players could follow their way when the winter transfer market is open. Carlo Ancelotti has made abundantly clear which names are priority, and with many contracts expiring at the end of the season, El Merengue would like to make money before they leave for nothing.

Report: Bale among players who could leave Real Madrid in winter

According to Marca, there are real possibilities that Gareth Bale and Isco could leave Madrid in January. Both of them are set to become free agents in the summer as Carletto would not be interested in keeping them beyond June.

Therefore, the report claims Real Madrid would listen to offers for any of them during the next month. Club legend Marcelo's future is also up in the air with his deal expiring on June 2022.

Meanwhile, Marca adds that the situation of Eden Hazard, Mariano, and Luka Jovic is a bit different because Ancelotti counts on them but the club would be open to receiving offers regardless.

It remains to be seen how many teams will be interested in paying a fee for any of these players. Bale, Isco, and Marcelo will be available for free in the summer, when Madrid hope to boost their roster with Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.