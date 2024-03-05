Gavi is one of the most recent stories of success from La Masia, with the young midifelder making all the way from the academy to Barcelona‘s senior squad. Though he’s established himself in the first team a while ago, his salary is still lower than that of other stars.

According to Capology, the 19-year-old makes €6,800,000 a year, which ranks 12th in Barça’s payroll. Frenkie de Jong reportedly leads the list with a €37,500,000-a-year salary, which is five times more than what Gavi earns.

The Dutchman’s huge income may be explained with the wage deferral agreement he reached with the club in 2020 due to the pandemic. Either way, his reported salary for the season reflects a huge contrast with Gavi’s earnings.

De Jong is followed by the likes of Robert Lewandowski (€27,080,000) and Ilkay Gundogan (€18,750,000), with eight more players separating Gavi from the top three salaries in the Catalan side.

The best-paid Barcelona players based on annual salary

Frenkie de Jong – €37,500,000 Robert Lewandowski – €27,080,000 Ilkay Gundogan – €18,750,000 Jules Kounde – €13,550,000 Joao Cancelo – €12,500,000 Raphinha – €12,500,000 Ferran Torres – €10,000,000 Iñigo Martinez – €9,380,000 Pedri – €9,380,000 Andreas Christensen – €9,000,000 Ronald Araujo – €7,000,000 Gavi – €6,800,000

Gavi’s contract with Barcelona runs through June 2026, with a reported release clause of €1 billion. Needless to say, the Spanish giants know they have a generational talent in their hands.

Perhaps it’s just a matter of time before they give him a raise. After all, Gavi is just getting started in professional soccer, so it could take a while before his salary matches that of other established stars on the squad.

Either way, he’s already on pace to lead the next generation of stars at Camp Nou. Not only does he wear the historic No. 6 worn by Xavi Hernandez back in the day, but Gavi is also part of the Spanish national team.