It’s not any secret that Real Madrid hope to sign Kylian Mbappe at some point. However, no one thought this transfer could happen this summer, since the Frenchman was expected to stay at PSG at least for another season.

In a shocking turn of events, the striker could be on the move only a year after re-signing for Paris Saint-Germain. Mbappe let the club know he doesn’t intend to trigger the option for a further year, which means he could become a free agent in 2024.

That’s why Madrid may have the opportunity to sign him now, since PSG prefer to get something in return rather than losing him for free next year. But since Mbappe’s price tag won’t come cheap, the Spanish giants may be considering cashing in for a starter.

Report: Real Madrid could sell Valverde or Tchouameni

According to Juan Ignacio G-Ochoa on Radio Marca, Real Madrid would consider selling either Federico Valverde or Aurelien Tchouameni to raise funds for a potential Mbappe transfer.

The LaLiga giants reportedly believe they could get between €80 million and €100 million for any of them, which would facilitate a move for the French international. Though PSG haven’t set their price yet, it’s believed they could demand nearly €200 million for the 24-year-old.