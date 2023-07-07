According to agent, Kylian Mbappe can only be purchased by three teams

Kylian Mbappe is one of the best soccer players in the world, the French World Cup winner, and five-time Ligue 1 champion with PSG looks like he is on his way out of the club, be it during the summer or next season.

The club in question is Real Madrid as Kylian Mbappe’s next possible destination but there are other clubs which could still make an offer for the skilled forward.

According to agent Bruno Satin, who spoke to L’Equipe even if Mbappe left on a transfer fee this season, due to his wage demands, there are only three teams in the world that could really afford him, Manchester City, Newcastle United, and Real Madrid.

Bruno Satin on Kylian Mbappe’s future

“It’s difficult to give a price for Mbappe. A normal club, that is to say not a club-state, will not in my opinion pay £170 million today. In my opinion, only Manchester City, Newcastle and Real Madrid can pay today.

“For me, the real price is between £85 million and £130 million, after which there can be bonuses to go up to £170m or almost. If there are few suitors, it is not likely to increase its price.”