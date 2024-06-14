Real Madrid is plucking the best young talents from South America, and now they have their sights set on a dynamic Argentine midfielder.

Florentino Pérez wants to dominate club soccer for the next 20 years, and Real Madrid’s strategy is starting to pay dividends. Over the last decade, the Spanish giants have signed some of the top young talents in the world.

Endrick, Rodrygo, Vinícius Júnior, and Federico Valverde are four of Real Madrid’s best young catches of the last 5 years, with Uruguayan Federico Valverde set to be named captain next season.

According to Ole in Argentina, Real Madrid now wants to sign one of the top talents of the Argentine league, and that is 16-year-old Franco Mastantuono of River Plate.

Who is Franco Mastantuono?

Franco Mastantuono is a creative midfielder for Argentine giants River Plate and has only played 18 matches with 2 goals and 1 assist for Los Millionarios.

Franco Mastantuono

Mastantuono has played in all 5 of River’s matches this season since the league phase began and has 1 assist. Usually coming off the bench, Mastantuono has lethal outside shooting capabilities, dynamic dribbling, and set-up play potential. Mastantuono has already played for Argentina’s U-17 side.

When it comes to Real Madrid’s interest, according to Ole, Real Madrid and Mastantuono’s representatives have already agreed on a salary, while the clubs have yet to open negotiations.

Mastantuono’s transfer value is rated at $45 million, although the Spanish giants do not intend to sign the youngster at such a high price.