Kylian Mbappe is ready to start a new adventure in his life on and off the pitch after signing with Real Madrid. Although PSG were ready to offer him the biggest contract in soccer history, the French star understood greatness has become a priority over money.

This means fighting for each title at stake. Champions League, La Liga, FIFA Club World Cup or UEFA Super Cup. Paris Saint-Germain never gave him that possibility.

As a consequence, if Mbappe starts conquering those trophies, the individual accolades would also start to pile up. Ballon d’Or or The Best. That’s why Madrid had to be the choice.

Furthermore, Kylian Mbappe aspires to achieve everything with the French national team. In the coming weeks, Didier Deschamps’ squad is favored to win the UEFA Euro in Germany and, in two years, the World Cup.

Kylian Mbappe bough a spectacular mansion in Madrid (Getty Images)

Kylian Mbappe buys spectacular mansion in Madrid

After being signed by Real Madrid for the upcoming season, and just before the start of the UEFA Euro 2024, Kylian Mbappe bought a mansion to live in the Spanish capital during his stay with the club. He signed a five-year contract until June of 2029 with famous Merengues.

It’s important to point out that this house previously belonged to another Real Madrid star, Gareth Bale, and is valued at $12 million. It is a chalet located in the La Finca urbanization in Pozuelo de Alarcon, one of the most secure and exclusive residential complexes in Madrid.

The mansion, which has a surface area of more than a thousand square meters, features several bedrooms, multiple terraces, 11 bathrooms, a jacuzzi, an outdoor pool, a gym, a projection room, a golf green and parking for six vehicles.

Furthermore, the mansion is within a complex of over 15 000 square meters called Los Lagos 1, where other soccer stars and celebrities also own homes. For example, Sergio Ramos or the American actor, Richard Gere.

The place is characterized by large windows, spacious and open areas, as well as a modern structure with minimalist lines, following the architectural style predominant in this exclusive neighborhood.