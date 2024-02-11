Real Madrid defeated Girona 4-0 and practically sealed La Liga. However, the victory could be very costly heading into the final stretch of the season, where the main goal is to win the Champions League.

Jude Bellingham scored two goals at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu to reaffirm his status as a hero. However, minutes before the end of the match, he had to be substituted due to problems with his left ankle.

A day later, after undergoing the initial medical examinations, Real Madrid confirmed the bad news. “After the tests conducted today by the Medical Services of Real Madrid on our player Jude Bellingham, he has been diagnosed with a high-grade sprain in the left ankle. Pending further evaluation.”

How long will Jude Bellingham be out with Real Madrid?

While the club did not specify the recovery time, this type of sprain will likely keep Jude Bellingham out for at least three weeks. However, according to several specialists, the star escaped something more severe, considering that his left ankle got “stuck” at least a couple of times in a very dangerous manner.

Bellingham could miss at least the next three La Liga matches with Real Madrid: Rayo Vallecano, Sevilla and Valencia. The major issue for Carlo Ancelotti is that Jude will not be available next Tuesday for the first leg of the Round of 16 in the Champions League against RB Leipzig in Germany.

If everything goes well in his recovery process, Jude Bellingham’s return could be for the second leg of that series, scheduled for March 6. Although Real Madrid are favorites, the significant number of injuries could jeopardize their progress in the most important tournament.