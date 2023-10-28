Jude Bellingham had another extraordinary performance for Real Madrid in their 2-1 victory in El Clasico that took place this Saturday in Barcelona. The English star’s start with his new club has been spectacular with 10 goals in La Liga helping them to hold the first place in the standings.

In total, the former Borussia Dortmund player has scored 13 goals in 13 matches, and after Karim Benzema’s departure, he has become the leader of a team that is a contender to win it all in the 2023-2024 season.

Prior to the match, Barcelona showed full confidence with a tribute to Mick Jagger and The Rolling Stones, as the famous band’s logo was featured on the home jersey as part of Spotify’s sponsorship.

However, Bellingham scored two goals in a tremendous comeback celebrating in his traditional style with open arms in front of the fans. As a result, Real Madrid didn’t miss the opportunity to taunt their archrival and their special rock star guests. “The Beatles were always my favorite band.”

Video: Jude Bellingham scores two amazing goals for Real Madrid in El Clasico

Though Barcelona were in front with an early goal by Ilkay Gündogan and seemed in total control of El Clasico during the first 60 minutes, Jude Bellingham answered with a tremendous shot to tie the game.

It all happened in minute 68′ when the British star was outside the box and saw a chance to surprise Marc-André ter Stegen. With so many players in front of him, the German goalkeeper couldn’t stop it. An amazing goal.

Then, in minute 90+2′, Jude Bellingham took advantage of a ball deflected by his teammate Luka Modric. The star was alone in front of Marc-André ter Stegen and didn’t fail. 2-1 victory.