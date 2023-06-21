It is no secret that Real Madrid are one of the most popular clubs on the planet. Not only in soccer, but in all sports. Therefore, even the slightest slip they could make will go viral in a matter of seconds.

If you don’t take our word for it, then check out what happened on Wednesday. The LaLiga giants invited Twitter users to like a post to watch a video of an old goal.

It was a nice idea, but it backfired. The Spanish team didn’t seem to pay attention to all users’ name at the time of mentioning them, or they were fooled by users who wanted to play a trick on the club.

Real Madrid ‘mistake’ goes viral on Twitter

In a post of a Vinicius Junior goal, the Spanish giant’s account tagged a user with an extremely controversial name. It’s unclear whether the user changed his name on purpose once he was mentioned, but the “mistake” still went viral and Madrid eventually had to delete the tweet.

Of course, this put the Madrid account under heavy fire considering what the Brazilian superstar has gone through this season. This controversial situation is another reminder of how complex social media can be.