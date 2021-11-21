A Real Madrid player is topping the headlines again in the Spanish press because of his decision to play for his homeland, after previously having "faked" an injury to avoid playing for his club. Prior to the international break, it was none other but Gareth Bale who had reported to the Madrid doctors that he was injured and could not play.

However, when the European 2022 World Cup Qualifiers had restarted in mid-November, the winger apparently stated that he was in good shape and that he wanted to feature for the Wales national team. As a result, he was included in the starting XI in the 5-1 trashing over Belarus last Saturday, November 13.

The Dragons' captain contributed to one assist, before being subbed off at the beginning of the second half. Moreover, the 32-year-old has been deemed unavailable again right after returning to the Spanish capital. Thus he will now train individually and is expected to be ruled out for three to four weeks, meaning he won't be available again until mid-December.

Disappointed Real Madrid fans scream obscenities at Gareth Bale

Apparently, the former Tottenham main man has suffered yet another injury while on international duty after gaining his 100th cap with the Welsh national team. Some interesting statistics show that the right-winger has made a total of three appearances for his country since August, whilst it has been over three months since he has appeared in the Whites jersey.

Bale last played for Los Blancos on August 28 against Real Betis, after which he picked up an injury in the September European 2022 World Cup Qualifiers and has been injured ever since. His situation has apparently aggravated many fans of the Spanish giants, who have now made their feelings towards the new No.18 very clear.

After returning from international duty, Gareth Bale was abused by a group of Real Madrid supporters outside the club's training facilities this weekend. The soon-to-be free agent was seen leaving the Valdebebas training camp with a small group of supporters waiting outside, according to a video that went viral on Twitter.

They started cursing the Welsh talisman, with one supporter yelling, "f*** you!" Another one was heard yelling the homophobic insult "maricon!" One person even seemed to hurl a pen against Bale's Audi during the horrible verbal abuse, causing the star to pull over and look at the culprit before driving away.