After 14 years at Real Madrid, Karim Benzema seems ready to go away this summer. With just one year left on his contract, the Frenchman’s future at the Santiago Bernabeu has been put into question.

Discussions about a possible move to Saudi Arabia have heated up in recent days. It was reported that an official announcement of the 35-year-old’s joining with Al-Ittihad was “imminent,” as the club’s management had become more confident in their ability to close the transfer.

His former teammate in Spain, Cristiano Ronaldo, is currently playing for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, and the Frenchman reportedly has spoken with the Portuguese about the move. With an annual salary of about €100 million, Benzema would be one of the highest-paid athletes in the world.

Who is expected to be Karim Benzema’s replacement at Real Madrid?

To compete with Europe’s best clubs next season, Real Madrid will need to add reinforcements to the roster this summer, particularly if Karim Benzema decides to depart. As a result, Spain-based media outlets are reporting that Los Blancos are considering making a bid to acquire Romelu Lukaku.

Fichajes reports that Carlo Ancelotti and his squad see the value in the Belgian when he is well enough to play and are interested in bringing him to the Bernabeu. The same source states that Madrid see Lukaku as a good alternative to Karim Benzema, or even to play alongside him in case the Frenchman opts to stay.

The 29-year-old forward returned to Serie A on loan last summer, but he has had a rough year due to injuries and poor fitness. Lukaku has begun to regain his form in Serie A after missing 18 games for Inter this season in all competitions, but he is set to return to his former side Chelsea once his loan ends.