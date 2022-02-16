Real Madrid and Alaves will face each other for Matchday 25 of the 2021-22 La Liga 1 season. Here, check out the match information: when, where and how to watch it in the United States.

Real Madrid vs Alaves: Date, time and TV Channel for Matchday 25 of 2021-22 La Liga season in the US

Real Madrid will host Alaves for Matchday 25 of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Los Blancos will try to recover after drawing their last match, meanwhile Alaves are hoping to upset the leaders at the Santiago Bernabeu. Here, check out when and how to watch this match in the US.

The home side is coming to this match after losing 1-0 to PSG in the Champions League thanks to a late goal from Kylian Mbappe. In the league, they drew without goals against Villarreal last time around. However, Madrid are still in the top of the table with 54 points, four more than Sevilla.

On the other hand, Deportivo Alaves are fighting to remain in the first division of Spanish soccer. The team, coached by Jose Luis Mendilibar, who arrived in December, won their last match against Valencia (2-1), after three defeats in a row.

Real Madrid vs Alaves: Date

Real Madrid and Deportivo Alaves will meet each other on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium. The last time they faced each other took place in November, with Madrid winning 4-1 thanks to goals from Karim Benzema, Vinicius and Nacho.

Real Madrid vs Alaves: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US and to watch Real Madrid vs Alaves

The match between Real Madrid and Alaves for Matchday 25 of the La Liga 2021-22 season to be played Saturday, February 19, 2022 will be available for broadcast in the United States on ESPN Deportes+, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+.