Real Madrid take on Athletic Club at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid for a pending game of the Matchweek 9 in the 2021-22 La Liga. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Real Madrid vs Athletic Club: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2021-22 La Liga

Real Madrid and Athletic Club meet in a pending game for the Matchweek 9 in the 2021-22 La Liga. This game will take place at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid. Top leader looking for more. Here is all the detailed information about this La Liga game including the date, time, TV Channel and location. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

The home team, Real Madrid, are dominating the La Liga table with 33 points, 10 wins, 3 draws and a single loss. The last five games were positive for Real Madrid with four wins and a 0-0 draw against Osasuna at home.

Athletic Club are fighting this season to be among the top seven places in the table and opt for competitions outside of Spain such as the Europa League, or the Champions League. They tied the last two games against Levante 0-0 and Granada 2-2.

Real Madrid vs Athletic Club: Date

Real Madrid and Athletic Club play for the 2021-22 La Liga on Wednesday, December 1 at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid. The home team has everything in their favor to win this game, they have an offense capable of scoring a couple of goals in the first half.

Real Madrid vs Athletic Club: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Real Madrid vs Athletic Club at the 2021-22 La Liga

This game for the 2021-22 La Liga, Real Madrid and Athletic Club at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid on Wednesday, December 1, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by FuboTV and other options available to watch in the US are ESPN+

