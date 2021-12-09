Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will clash off on Sunday at Santiago Bernabeu in the 17th round of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Find out here when the Madrid Derby will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Real Madrid will come against Atletico Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid on the Matchday 17 of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Here you will find when and how to watch this exciting Spanish league Madrid Derby soccer match in the US.

This will be their 169th La Liga meeting. There are no surprises here as Real Madrid are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 89 occasions so far; Atletico Madrid have grabbed a triumph just 39 times to this day, and the remaining 40 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on March 7, 2021, when the Whites salvaged a late 1-1 thriller draw away at the Wanda Metropolitano in the 2020-21 La Liga season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2021/2022 La Liga season.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: Date

The 2021-22 La Liga Round 17 Madrid Derby game between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will be played on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid in La Liga 2021-22

The Madrid Derby game to be played between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on the 17th round of the 2021-22 La Liga season, will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States.