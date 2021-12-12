Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will clash off on Sunday at Santiago Bernabeu in the 17th round of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Check out how and where to watch or stream live online the game free in different parts of the world.

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are set to face at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid on the Matchday 17 of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Here, you will find the time of this Spanish league Madrid Derby soccer match and where to watch or live stream it online from different parts of the world.

This will be their 169th La Liga meeting. There are no surprises here as Real Madrid are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 89 occasions so far; Atletico Madrid have grabbed a triumph just 39 times to this day, and the remaining 40 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on March 7, 2021, when the Whites salvaged a late 1-1 thriller draw away at the Wanda Metropolitano in the 2020-21 La Liga season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2021/2022 La Liga season.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: Time of the game

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET), 2:00 PM (CT), 1:00 PM (MT), 12:00 PM (PT)

Canada: 12:00 PM (PT), 1:00 PM (MT), 2:00 PM (CT), 3:00 PM (ET), 4:00 PM (AT)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, Star+, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, directvsports.com

Brazil: Star+

United States: ESPN+

Canada: TSN App, TSN.ca

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere

UK: Premier Sports 1, LaLigaTV, Premier Player HD

Germany: DAZN1, DAZN

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Italy: DAZN

Spain: Movistar Laliga 2, Movistar Laliga, Movistar+, Movistar Laliga 1