Real Madrid and Chelsea clash at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium on the return of the leg 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch it in the US and Canada.

Real Madrid and Chelsea will face each other at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, Madrid, on the return of the leg 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Here, find out the date and kick-off time. To watch it in the US, tune in to FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount + (free trial). Also, if you are in Canada, to watch it tune in to DAZN.

Real Madrid achieved an important victory on the first leg when they visited Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and won 3-1, with a hat-trick scored by Karim Benzema. El Merengue reached the Champions League quarterfinals after defeating PSG 3-2 in the global result of round 16.

On the other hand, the last European champions reached the Champions League quarterfinals after beating Lille 4-1 in the global result of round 16. Chelsea will have to reverse the result to qualify for the semifinals. After the first leg against Real Madrid, Thomas Tuchel said: “Is this tie still very much alive? No, it is not alive. Since the international break, we haven't found our rhythm. We have to get it back. We can't think about the Bernabeu, we have to think about Saturday, because at this level we can't think it's still alive. How many teams in the world manage to come back from this? To get three goals? It's not realistic. We changed the formation and wanted to turn things around. Personally, there was enough that we could hurt them, but we were so far off our level in everything the game demands: tactically, individually, shape, stiffness in challenges. So, we tried to play in a new formation, but we killed the game off with a big mistake after three minutes".

Real Madrid vs Chelsea: Date

The return of the leg 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals between Real Madrid and Chelsea will take place at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium and will be played Tuesday, April 12.

Real Madrid vs Chelsea: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12: 00 PM

TV channels in the US and in Canada to watch Real Madrid vs Chelsea

The game to be played between Real Madrid and Chelsea on the return of the leg 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount + (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, TUDN App, and TUDNxtra. Also, if you are in Canada, you can follow the match by tuning DAZN.