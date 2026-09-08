Real Madrid vs Inter Milan LIVE: 2026-27 UEFA Champions League Matchday 1

Real Madrid face Inter Milan in the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League Matchday 1. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates. Want to know how to watch and when it kicks off? Stay with us for full broadcast details and real-time action.

Jose Mourinho returns to Champions League action with Real Madrid as they begin their 2026-27 league phase slate against Inter Milan on Tuesday at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos face one of the most anticipated matchups of Matchday 1, with both sides looking to start their European campaign with a victory.

Los Blancos are coming off their first loss of the season under their new manager, falling 1-0 to Real Betis over the weekend. Madrid fired 20 shots but failed to find the back of the net, missing several guilt-edged chances in the process.

Inter, meanwhile, are off to a perfect start to the new campaign, winning all three of their Serie A matches as they look to defend their domestic league title from last season. Cristian Chivu’s side are also seeking redemption after a disappointing European campaign last season, when they were eliminated earlier than expected by Cinderella story Bodo/Glimt in the knockout playoffs.