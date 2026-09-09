Lionel Messi reportedly set to be invited by Argentina for farewell tour after international retirement

Argentina have set their upcoming international fixtures, with Lionel Messi reportedly invited to return to the squad despite his earlier retirement from national team duty.

The soccer world was rocked by Lionel Messi‘s decision to retire from international football a couple of weeks after Argentina‘s loss to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final. After taking time to contemplate his future, anticipation is building over what could mark the final appearance of his legendary career with La Albiceleste.

According to Argentine reporter Federico Cristofanelli, Messi will be invited to join the national team during the upcoming FIFA international window for a pair of friendlies against Burkina Faso at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires and Benin at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium in Cordoba.

The two-game slate is reportedly designed as a grand sendoff to honor Messi’s extraordinary national team career. His announcement generated widespread reaction across the sport—drawing comments even from elite manager Jose Mourinho—as the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner prepares for what may be his final international appearances.

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Amid discussions over his international future, reports have also surfaced that Messi has acquired a football club in Spain, marking another step in expanding his post-playing portfolio as his iconic career nears its end.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina shows dejection.

Messi could turn down final invitation

Despite plans for a grand farewell, Cristofanelli reports that Messi may ultimately decline the invitation. However, the legendary forward still has time to make a final decision before the international break.

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Accepting the invitation would give Messi an official stage to say goodbye to Argentine supporters, even though many viewed his home departure as having already occurred during Argentina‘s 5-0 victory over Zambia at La Bombonera.

As the country await his official response, the Argentine Football Association reportedly remains hopeful that Messi will grace the pitch one last time, ensuring a grand tribute fitting for the greatest player in the nation’s history.