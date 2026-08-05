AC Milan vs Inter Milan: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Club Friendly game on August 5, 2026

AC Milan and Inter Milan meet at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia, for a high-profile preseason friendly. With both Serie A giants continuing their preparations for the 2026-27 campaign, here's how to watch the Derby della Madonnina live in the United States.

Match Summary Match AC Milan vs. Inter Milan Tournament Club Friendly Date Wednesday, August 5, 2026 Time 7:00 AM ET / 4:00 AM PT TV Channels Fox Deportes Live Stream Fubo, Fox One

How to watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan in the USA

Fans in the United States can watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan live on FOX Deportes. The Spanish-language network will provide television coverage of the preseason edition of the Derby della Madonnina.

For those who prefer to stream the match online, it will be available on Fubo and FOX One. Both platforms allow fans to watch the game live across compatible mobile devices, smart TVs, tablets, and web browsers.

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Can I watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan for free?

Yes! Fans in the United States can watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan for free by taking advantage of Fubo‘s 5-day free trial, available to eligible new subscribers.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Although no trophy is on the line, there is always added significance when AC Milan and Inter Milan meet in the Derby della Madonnina. The historic rivals will face off at Optus Stadium in Perth as part of the Calcio in Perth event, giving both clubs a valuable opportunity to continue their preparations for the 2026-27 Serie A season in front of a global audience.

Lautaro Martinez of Inter Milan during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group E match (Source: Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

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The match is one of the marquee fixtures of Inter’s preseason tour, which concludes in Australia with friendlies against Milan and Juventus. For both managers, the friendly represents a key test ahead of the new campaign.

Preseason derbies often provide the first extended look at tactical adjustments, summer signings, and emerging youngsters competing for regular first-team roles. While squad rotation is expected throughout the 90 minutes, the intensity rarely drops when Milan and Inter share the pitch, making this much more than a typical exhibition match.

What time is the AC Milan vs Inter Milan match?

The AC Milan vs Inter Milan preseason friendly kicks off on Wednesday, August 5, at 7:00 AM ET. The match will be played at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia, with local kickoff scheduled for 7:00 PM AWST.

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Eastern Time (ET): 7:00 AM

Central Time (CT): 6:00 AM

Mountain Time (MT): 5:00 AM

Pacific Time (PT): 4:00 AM