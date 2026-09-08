Real Madrid vs Inter Milan: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for UEFA Champions League game on September 8, 2026

Real Madrid host Inter Milan at the Santiago Bernabeu in the Champions League league phase opener. With Jose Mourinho facing his former club, here’s how to watch the heavyweight clash live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Real Madrid vs Inter Milan Tournament UEFA Champions League Date Tuesday, September 8, 2026 Time 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Paramount+, DAZN USA

How to watch Real Madrid vs Inter Milan in the USA

The Real Madrid vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League opener will be available to viewers in the United States on Paramount+ and DAZN USA.

Can I watch Real Madrid vs Inter Milan for free?

There is no confirmed free legal broadcast of Real Madrid vs. Inter Milan in the United States for September 8. Paramount+ is the primary English-language streaming option, but its standard free trial was discontinued in 2026. You can follow Real Madrid vs. Inter Milan with us for live updates.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Real Madrid open their 2026/27 UEFA Champions League campaign against Inter Milan at the Santiago Bernabeu, with both European heavyweights looking to make an early statement in the league phase.

The new format gives added importance to every point: 36 teams compete in a single table, with the top eight advancing directly to the round of 16, while teams finishing ninth through 24th must go through the knockout play-offs.

Curtis Jones of Inter Milan during the Serie A match (Source: Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

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For Real Madrid, the match is particularly important after a difficult start to the season under Jose Mourinho. Los Blancos suffered a 1-0 defeat to Real Betis in their most recent outing, their first setback of the campaign.

Mourinho has also returned to the Bernabeu with enormous expectations after the club went two seasons without a major trophy. The Champions League is especially significant for the Portuguese coach, who won the competition with Inter in 2010 but did not lift the trophy during his first spell in Madrid.

Inter, meanwhile, arrive in Madrid with momentum. Cristian Chivu’s team came from two goals down to beat Napoli 3-2, with Lautaro Martinez scoring the decisive goal in the 91st minute. That result reinforced Inter’s status as one of Serie A’s strongest teams and gives the Nerazzurri confidence before one of the most demanding away games of their European campaign.

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Real Madrid vs Inter Milan: Confirmed Lineups

Real Madrid: Courtois; Dumfries, Konate, Huijsen, Cucurella; Trent, Valverde, Brahim, Bellingham; Vinicius Jr., Mbappe.

Inter Milan: Josep Martinez; Pavard, Bisseck, Bastoni; Carlos Augusto, Jones, Calhanoglu, Barella, Diouf; Thuram, Lautaro Martinez.

What time is the Real Madrid vs Inter Milan match?

The Real Madrid vs Inter Milan match kicks off on Tuesday, September 8, at 3:00 PM ET. The game will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid. For viewers across the United States, these are the corresponding local start times:

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