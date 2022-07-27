Real Madrid will play against Juventus at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Here, you will find out all of the match information such as: when, where and how to watch the game in the US.

Real Madrid and Juventus will play an one-of-a-kind matchup at one of the most iconic stadiums in the US, the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. This game is for 2022 Club Friendly matchup. Here is the necessary information you need to know about this matchup such as the date, time and TV Channel to watch it. If you won't go to this game but you are in the US, tune in to fuboTV.

Real Madrid started their preseason just a couple of weeks ago since their La Liga and Champions League titles, but they have showed strength and big individual performances. The team managed by Carlo Ancelotti has played against Barcelona and Club America in U.S. soil. However, Los Blancos haven't won yet, therefore this game could be the last chance to win before an official game.

While Juventus have also played their preseason tour in the US. The team managed by Massimiliano Allegri has done a good job as the Italian side continues to find the right players for a new season. This game will also close out their U.S preseason tour, after a win over Chivas and a draw against Barcelona.

Real Madrid vs Juventus: Date

Real Madrid and Juventus will face against each other for a 2022 Club Friendly matchup on Saturday, July 30 at 10:00 PM (ET) in Pasadena, California. Both teams are closing out their current preseason tours for the 2022-23 season, which will start very soon in Europe.

Real Madrid vs Juventus: Time by States in the US

ET: 11:00 PM

CT: 10:00 PM

MT: 9:00 PM

PT: 8:00 PM

How to watch Real Madrid vs Juventus in the US

This 2022 Club Friendly game between Real Madrid and Juventus to be played on Saturday, July 30 10:00 PM (ET) at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California will be available to watch on fuboTV for the United States. Other options available are FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2 and FOX Deportes.